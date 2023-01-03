Repair work of resident doctors hostels begin

Aurangabad: The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) started repair works of resident doctors' hostels because of their strike.

During the strike, the residents doctors drew the attention of the administration towards the sorry state of their two hostels.

A meeting of college council was held in GMCH in presnece of dean Dr Sanjay Rathod on Tuesday.

The issue of the hostels was discussed in the meeting on the priority.

A point-to-point review of the hostels was taken. The administration informed the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) that the repair works of hostels has begun.

The administration was informed about the doctors strike for their various demands. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said that action was being taken instantly on the local level demands of agitating doctors. The first hostel has 96 rooms while another has 107 rooms. Two doctors are allotted one romm. The MARD demanded that the repair work of the hostels should be carried out immediately.

The administration started repair work of various buildings including hostel from Rs 14 crore fund. The resident doctors expressed satisfaction over the beginning of the repair work of hostels.