Report on Akashwani Chowk to be submitted to SEC soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Was Akashwani Chowk opened under political pressure? In this regard, the State Election Commission (SEC) has sought an explanation from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator and the commissioner of police (CP). A report has been requested from the CP, and once it is received, the information will be submitted to the SEC, said CSMC administrator G Sreekanth on Monday afternoon.

Some candidates from the Shinde Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) had taken the initiative to open Akashwani Chowk. Similarly, there was also a demand from the local Nagari Kruti Samiti. Citizens travelling toward Jawahar Colony and Trimurti Chowk had to go up to Seven Hills and then take the Akashwani route. Innocent citizens had even lost their lives at this junction. A few months ago, the police had decided to close the chowk from 9 am to 10 pm. Since the closure, not a single accident had occurred. The newspaper had also published a report stating that, as per Indian Road Congress norms, a junction cannot be opened on the Jalna Road, which is a national highway. The State Election Commission (SEC) took note of this.

The Commission has asked whether the chowk was opened under political pressure, keeping the municipal elections in mind. On Monday, G Sreekanth said, “The Commission’s letter was received late at night. Immediate clarification was sought from the commissioner of police, and once his report is received, detailed information will be provided to the SEC.”

Traffic congestion

The chowk was opened on January 9, in the morning. Since then, long queues of vehicles have been forming at the junction. Citizens are facing severe inconvenience while travelling on Jalna Road.