Reports of ED raids in the city

Aurangabad, March 22:

Talks were going on in the city that a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided the offices of a travel and transport company in the city after conducting raids in Mumbai and Thane.

However, the owner of the travel company concerned said that he had no connection with the company that was raided by the ED. He mentioned that there was a similarity in the names of his company and the company concerned in which the ED took action. He said the news was causing a lot of controversy and frustration as the business was booming after the corona period.