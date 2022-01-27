Republic Day at Jito DPS

Aurangabad, Jan 27: JITO Delhi Public School (DPS) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day by taking a pledge to uphold the golden heritage of our country and reaffirm allegiance to the Indian Constitution. This occasion was also celebrated virtually on Facebook Live for parents and students.

The programme began with the unfurling of national flag by vice-principal Savitri Dakare in the presence of Pro-vice chairman Subhash Nahar, director Nisha Sawhney, Adv Gautam Sancheti, Atul Kothari, Rajesh Patni, Rajesh Lodha, academic coordinator Shilpa Garrison and the entire staff. This was followed by the recitation of national anthem. Director Nisha Sawhney and Savitri Dakare addressed the staff highlighting the role of educators in instilling the virtues of unity and integrity amongst the students. Students participated virtually in numerous activities like speeches, patriotic dances and songs.