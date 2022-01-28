Republic Day at River Dale

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

River Dale High school celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day. The celebration started with the hoisting of the national flag by chief guest David Hadke followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The staff and dignitaries pledged to uphold the honour and integrity of our country. Amit More delivered a speech. Kiran Sanghai crooned a patriotic song and the music department presented a musical jugalbandi. The staff brought the stage alive with their passion and love of the motherland through their spirited dance performance. The principal urged the gathering to do their best and feel proud to be an Indian.