Republic Day celebration at Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has organised various cultural programmes to celebrate the 74th Republic Day at the Taj of Deccan - Bibi ka Maqbara - on January 26.

According to the press release issued by the circle, the flag hoisting ceremony will be held in the august presence of the superintending archaeologist at 8.30 am and implementation of the cleanliness drive on the western side of the monument from 9.30 am to 12.30 am. Meanwhile, the dedication of the illuminated heritage monument with fountains at 7 pm is the main attraction of the day. Mahagami’s Parvati Dutta and her group will perform the dance from 7.30 pm onwards.