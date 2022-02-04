Republic Day celebrations in The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, Feb4:

The MGM School, Padegaon celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The online celebrations started with the welcoming of the parents, leaders, teachers and the schoolchildren. The principal unfurled the National Flag in the presence of the teachers and the school staff on this school premises. The highlight was recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution followed by motivating speeches and poems in English and Hindi and patriotic songs. Principal Perminder Virdee reminded the students of the sacrifices made by thousands of Indians for achieving the independence and great achievements by many, in making India a strong, powerful, peaceful and a self-radiant nation.