Rescue team searched hideouts in nullah from Ulkanagari to Peer Bazaar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The search operation by the experts from the Department of Forest (DoF) is underway with no success in the last 56 hours as the straying leopard was last sighted on Monday.

It may be noted that DoF pressed rescue teams from Nashik and Junnar on Tuesday. After viewing CCTV footage featuring the movement of a leopard in Kabranagar, forest officials inquired with the residents staying in lane number 2, but refused to provide any information.

Meanwhile, a cage has been set up in the dense garden-oxygen zone where the garbage vehicles usually stop, with the municipal corporation's JCB clearing the road. Another cage has been placed behind Podar School in Shambhunagar.

On Wednesday, the search operation was conducted in various locations such as the cowshed near Ciigma Hospital, as well as the nullah and surrounding areas, but the wildlife animal was not spotted by the rescue team.

Increased vigilance to prevent unpleasant incidents

To ensure there is no negligence in the operation, discussions were held between the rescue team from Junnar, DoF and Nagrik Mitra Pathak of municipal corporation and then two cages with two goats in them were placed at different spots. Ironically, the movement of leopard has not been sighted in the CCTV footage since then. However, it seems leopard is preying on stray dogs and other animals around the buildings built on the banks of nullahs without much effort. The search operation with necessary precautions is going on under the guidance of the superiors. Despite over 56 hours passing without any sighting, the DoF has deployed over 70 officers and staff on patrol to maintain vigilance.

Alert citizens urged to report suspicious movement

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Suryakant Mankawar said, “ The patrolling and rescue teams have informed that the last CCTV footage shows that the leopard carrying a dog in its mouth in Kabaranagar between 3.30 am and 3.47 am on July 15. Later on, there are no further sightings of the leopard. Despite extensive inquiries, the residents failed to provide the necessary information. The search operation by the DoF is underway. Meanwhile, the vigilant citizens are encouraged to report any information they may have or come across with us for prompt action.”