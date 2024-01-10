Research fellowship exam lands in controversy for 2nd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations conducted for the fellowship Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) landed in controversy for the second time.

It may be noted that Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted the fellowship examinations in four districts of the State in December. More than 3,400 candidates were shocked to receive the question paper of the 2019 examinations.

So, the SPPU cancelled the paper. The aspirants were given January 10 as the new date of examination. Around 600 Ph D candidates are selected for the three fellowships of the State Government.

There were 3,475 candidates in the State for the examination which was held on Wednesday. Of them, 748 aspirants of SARTHI, BARTI and MAHAJYOTI fellowships from the city took the examinations at Deogiri College today.

There are four sets of question papers (A, B, C and D).

When the examinations began at 10 am, some of the examinees claimed that packets of C and D sets of question papers were not sealed. They took the objection of giving xerox a copy of the question paper.

But, the test was held smoothly. The examinees started creating commotion in the centre premises. Finally, the college had to call the police who pacified the students.

The examination coordinator of the centre claimed that all the question papers were received in sealed packets which were opened with the signatures of students. No question paper was leaked.