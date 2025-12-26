Researcher outlines plan for Khām river rejuvenation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the rejuvenation of the city’s important Khām river, ‘e-DNA’ based research could prove highly effective. Using scientific studies of biodiversity in the river, a suitable action plan for restoration can be prepared, explained post-doctoral researcher Dr Anish Kirtane during a presentation in Switzerland.

At MIT College, Dr Kirtane guided participants on the effective use of modern science for biodiversity conservation. He stated that ecosystems arise from the interaction of plants, animals, and microorganisms, making the conservation of biodiversity crucial. He explained the cutting-edge environmental DNA (eDNA) method, which identifies species in a region through DNA obtained from water, soil, or air samples. This non-invasive technique allows monitoring of biodiversity without disturbing the ecosystem and will be important for the Khām river rejuvenation. Dr Kirtane also expressed readiness to collaborate with the municipal corporation, Ecosattva, and MIT College faculty and students.

Photo caption: Students with dignitaries attending the lecture on the Khām river at MIT College.