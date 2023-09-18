Reservation demand for Muslims in education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Janjagran Samiti Maharashtra (JSM) demanded that Muslims should be given reservations in education.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting, the JSM office-bearers stated that members of the Muslim community are lagging in education across the State. “There is a need to give them (Muslims) reservation to bring them into the mainstream of education and bring social change,” they added.

JSM president Mohsin Ahmed, Rashid Mamu (former mayor), Ajmal Khan, Khaled Saifuddin and others signed the memorandum.