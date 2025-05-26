Resident doctor assaulted at District Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension gripped the district general hospital on Monday evening after a resident doctor was assaulted by a patient’s relative during an argument over reinserting an IV drip in the medicine ward (Ward No. 203).

The patient’s IV line had come off, and when the doctor attempted to reinsert it, a relative objected and physically attacked the doctor, hurling verbal abuse. The doctor captured part of the incident on video, which has since gone viral within medical circles.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) condemned the incident, demanding that hospital authorities immediately lodge a police complaint.

“Instead of acting, the hospital asked the doctor to file the complaint himself. This negligence endangers doctors' safety. If an FIR is not registered within 24 hours, resident doctors will refuse postings at the District Hospital,”

— Dr. Rishikesh Deshmukh, President, MARD

District Civil Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale confirmed that the Duty Medical Officer (DMO) will file a police complaint.

Photo Caption:

A security guard attempts to restrain a relative during the altercation with the resident doctor.