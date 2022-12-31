Resident doctors warn of strike

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in the state has warned to go on strike from January 2. More than 500 resident doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will also participate in this strike. There is a possibility that the patient care in GMCH will be affected.

The demands of the MARD include filling up the post of senior resident doctors, hostels should be repaired and facilities should be provided to the students, dearness allowance, pay gap should be removed and equal pay should be applied to all resident doctors and other demands. Doctors have warned to go on strike from January 2. It was said that the resident doctors of the GMCH will also participate.