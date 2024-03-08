Residential Areas increased three times in New Development Plan

77 percent land use

9.63 pc No Development Zone

60 Days: Countdown to submit objections/suggestions begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal commissioner and administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, today highlighted and elaborated the details of various reservations and land use mentioned in the new City Development Plan (CDP).

The planners have focussed on providing public amenities considering the growing needs of the citizens in the future while preparing the rough draft of the plan. Besides, the new DP has spared the land for utilisation of residential areas thrice the areas mentioned in the old one. There will be 77 percent land use and 22 percent non-land use.

The suggestions and objections have to be submitted in 60 days from the date of publish. The government-appointed committee will conduct a hearing upon them and then sent the plan to the state government for finalisation, said G Sreekanth.

It is believed that transactions of 40 percent of properties have been made through bond paper. These localities are now being regularised under the Gunthewari Scheme. Earlier, these areas were demarcated as Green Zones and were not converted, but now 99 percent of these illegal localities will now be converted into Yellow Zones, thus legalising the residential areas of the city. After approval of the DP plan, the citizens should come forward and regularised their properties on priority, said the administrator.

Fate of properties built on reserved land?

The municipal corporation has allocated reservations of open land for various development purposes in the 1991 and 2001 development plans. The reservation was done, but the municipal corporation had not taken possession of these reserved lands. Taking advantage of it, many houses got built on these reserved areas. Hence the civic chief has clarified that these properties will not be regularised. Instead, the CSMC will initiate action against them. The construction of roads has been proposed in the Green Zones. The marking of these roads will also be done. The land acquisition will be done 100 percent on these roads. The project-affected property-holders will be rehabilitated in the future as the CSMC has reserved 34 hectares of land at 10 different places for them in the rough draft of the DP.

Features of Development Plan

Utility Area - Percentage

Residential Area - 33

Commercial Area - 2.31

Industrial Area - 2.11

Public Area - 2.00

Garden Area - 4.00

Public Utility Area - 1.00

Transport Area - 25.00

Heritage Area - 0.21

Total Area Proposed for Development - 77.00

No Development Area - 9.63

Water Bodies - 4.60

Forest Area - 8.62

Proposed Land Use - 17,830 hectares

Total No Development Area - 22.85 hectares

Reservation for different civic amenities and other utilities

Utilisation---------Number--------- Hectares (ha)

Police Station - 05 - 2.17 ha

Heritage Sites - 86 - 0.21 ha

Medical Facilities - 38 -

Stadium - 03 -

Rehabilitation Area - 10 - 34 ha

CSMC Utility Area - 10 - 20 ha

Power Sub-stations - 05 - 2.76 ha

Bus Terminus, Bus Stand - 05 - 21.84 ha

Gardens - 99 –

Playgrounds - 138 –

Primary Schools - 57 –

Secondary Schools - 24 –

Health Centres - 39 - 24 -

Community Centres - 35 - 36 ha

Weekly Bazaars/Vegetable Markets - 10 - 60 ha

Water Treatment Plants - 02 - 94 Gunthas

Pumping Station/ ESRs – 2.66 ha

Dumping Ground - 13 ha

Grazing Land - 09 - 6.46 ha

Crematoriums (15)/Graveyards (09) - 9.70 ha

Parking - 19 - 7.87 ha

Truck Terminal - 02 - 21.84 ha

Truck Lay-by - 02 - 2.76 ha

Administrative Building - 16 ha

Airport Expansion - 54.50 ha

Industrial Estate - 03 - 18 ha