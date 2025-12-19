Residents raise objections over 4-inch water connection granted to builder

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to water scarcity in the city, the municipal corporation is currently not providing new water connections in newly developed residential areas. Citizens are being assured that water will be supplied only after additional water becomes available. However, citizens have complained to the municipal commissioner that the water supply section has granted a 4-inch water connection to a builder.

In the Garkheda area, a builder had obtained construction permission under a group housing scheme. Initially, the municipal corporation had informed that water could not be supplied to residents of this project at present. However, on June 12, 2025, a concerned deputy engineer from the water supply section decided to provide a 4-inch water connection. An amount of ₹2 lakh was collected from the builder for this purpose.

The section continues to state that new connections for common citizens will be given only after additional water supply is available, questions have been raised about how such a large water connection was granted to a builder. This issue has been highlighted in a memorandum submitted to the municipal commissioner by Shaikh Hamed and Kushal More. They have also demanded action against the concerned deputy engineer involved in this alleged illegal act.