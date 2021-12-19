Residents should take Omicron seriously

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

People are ignorantly wandering on the roads without following the Covid guidelines. It is important to take the Omicron variant seriously to avert its spread, opined Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) head of the medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya.

She was speaking was speaking on ‘Lesson from Corona and challenge of Omicron’ during a function organised on ‘Physician Day’ organised at Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall by Association of Physicians of India (API). Association president Dr Sanjay Patne, secretary Dr Anant Kulkarni, ZTCC chairman Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, Dr S P Ekbote, Dr Manav Pagare and others were present. Physician Dr Dnyanesh and his wife Dr Neha Muley were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Bhattacharya said, people were ignorant about after the first corona wave, the resistance power of the people increased and it was said that second wave will not come. However, it was proved wrong. The fight against corona was possible only due to team work. The health machinery is prepared even to tackle Omicron, she said.