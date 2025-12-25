Restructuring of 1,834 voters across 11 Prabhag

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the municipal elections, the voter lists are scrutinised, and chart control sheets must be submitted to the Election Commission. During this process, duplicate entries and typing errors are often found. The municipal election department has now corrected such discrepancies, restructuring 1,834 voters across 11 prabhag.

The changes were made under the powers granted to administrators by the State Election commission and with the Commission’s approval. There is no change in the total number of voters, which remains 11,18,283. Duplicate names detected while finalising the voter lists were corrected after the Commission verified the chart control sheets.

Prbhag-wise Changes:

• Prbhag 26: 1 voter

• Prbhag 22: 5 voters

• Prbhag 5: 5 voters

• Prbhag 4: 32 voters

• Prbhag 12: 364 voters

• Prbhag 11: 3 voters

• Prbhag 13: 467 voters

• Prbhag 12 (second entry): 787 voters

• Prbhag 4 (second entry): 98 voters

• Prbhag 3: 70 voters

• Prbhag 13 (second entry): 2 voters