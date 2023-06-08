Result of all UG exams declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy declared the result of all the undergraduate courses March/April 2023 examinations on Thursday morning.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawli said that the students of 386 undergraduate colleges from Arts, Science and Commerce affiliated to the university appeared for the examination at 244 centres in the four districts in March and April.

Dr Bharati Gawli said that the result of all the UG courses like B A, B Sc and B Com examinations held in March-April were declared this morning.

She said that the examination and evaluation was completed under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. Dr Bharat Gawli said that the process of announcing the result of the remaining courses is underway.

The assessment of lakhs of answer books was completed at 23 evaluation centres in Beed, Dharashiv, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza said that the evaluation arrangement for PG courses answer books was made at two places, that is, the city campus of Bamu and Dharashiv sub-centre.

Exams & result process completed on time after 2 yrs

The university used to hold the examination in March/April session until 2019. However, the schedule of the examinations was paralysed during two years of Covid (2021 and 2022). The students took the summer examination in the first week of June last year. This year, the examinations commenced in March month of the current year. The examination schedule is returning to normalcy.