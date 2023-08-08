Result of LTCC Fancy dress competition ‘DressUp’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2023 08:40 PM 2023-08-08T20:40:02+5:30 2023-08-08T20:40:02+5:30
1. Jr.kg -- Cartoon Carnival (Boys)
Winner: The Evolvers Nest
Runner up: Crayons- The Play School
2nd Runner up: Pathshala Pre- School
Consolation: Cambridge School
Consolation: Shamit School
-------------------------
2. Jr.kg – Cartoon Carnival (Girls)
Winner: Cambridge School
Runner up: The Evolvers Nest
2nd Runner up: Chate School N-2
Consolation: PSBA School (Garkheda)
Consolation: Crayons- The Play School
--------------------------------
3. Sr.kg – Delectable delights (Boys)
Winner: Shamit School
Runner up: AMES School
2nd Runner up: Chate School N-2
Consolation: St. Lawrence High School
Consolation (Tie) : Pathshala Pre-School and Golden Jubilee School - Jalna
-----------------------------
4. Sr.kg – Delectable Delights (Girls)
Winner: Shamit School
Runner up (Tie): Deogiri Global Academy, Chate School and Maven Kids Pre-Primary School
2nd Runner up: St Lawrence High School
Consolation: The Evolvers Nest
Consolation: PSBA School (Garkheda)
------------------------------------
Grade 1 – Disney Magic! (Boys)
Winner: Aurangabad Police Public School
Runner up: Cambridge School
2nd Runner up: S.B.E.S Centenary School
Consolation: Chate School N-2
Consolation: Nath Valley School
-------------------------------------
Grade 1 – Disney Magic! (Girls)
Winner: Shamit School
Runner up (Tie): Nath Valley School, A’bad Police Public School
and Cambridge School
2nd Runner up: Riverdale High School
Consolation: Chate School N-2
Consolation: Indobrains School
-------------------------------------
Grade 2 – Aquatic World (Boys)
Winner: Nath Valley School
Runner up (Tie): St Lawrence High School, Cambridge School and Chate School N-2
2nd Runner up: Deogiri Global Academy
Consolation: Aurangabad Police Public School
Consolation: Golden Jubilee School - Jalna
---------------------------
Grade 2 – Aquatic World (Girls)
Winner: Nath Valley School
Runner up: Chate School N-2
2nd Runner up: Cambridge School
Consolation: St Lawrence High School
Consolation: Shamit School
--------------------------------------
Grade 3 – Legends of Science and Literature (Boys)
Winner: Nath Valley School
Runner up: Riverdale High School
2nd Runner up: St Lawrence High School
Consolation: Cambridge School
Consolation: Shamit School
--------------------------------
Grade 3 – Legends of Science and Literature (Girls)
Winner: Riverdale High School
Runner up: Nath Valley School
2nd Runner up: Shamit School
Consolation: St Lawrence High School
Consolation: Chate School N-2
--------------------------------------
Grade 4 – Cultural Extravaganza (Boys)
Winner: St Lawrence High School
Runner up: Cambridge School
2nd Runner up: Aurangabad Police Public School
Consolation : Nath Valley School
Consolation (Tie) : PSBA School - Hirapur and Shamit School
-------------------------------------
Grade 4 – Cultural Extravaganza (Girls)
Winner: Cambridge School
Runner up: St Lawrence High School
2nd Runner up: Riverdale High School
Consolation: Nath Valley School
Consolation: PSBA School - Hirapur
-------------------------------------
Grade 5 – Global Tribes (Boys)
Winner: St Lawrence High School
Runner up: (Tie): Aurangabad Police Public School and Riverdale High School
2nd Runner up: Nath Valley School
Consolation: Cambridge School
Consolation: Golden Jubilee School - Jalna
-------------------------------
Grade 5 – Global Tribes (Girls)
Winner: St Lawrence High School
Runner up: Riverdale High School
2nd Runner up: Aurangabad Police Public School
Consolation: Nath Valley School
Consolation: PSBA School Hirapur