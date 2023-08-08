Result of LTCC Fancy dress competition ‘DressUp’

Result of LTCC Fancy dress competition ‘DressUp’

1. Jr.kg -- Cartoon Carnival (Boys)

Winner: The Evolvers Nest

Runner up: Crayons- The Play School

2nd Runner up: Pathshala Pre- School

Consolation: Cambridge School

Consolation: Shamit School

-------------------------

2. Jr.kg – Cartoon Carnival (Girls)

Winner: Cambridge School

Runner up: The Evolvers Nest

2nd Runner up: Chate School N-2

Consolation: PSBA School (Garkheda)

Consolation: Crayons- The Play School

--------------------------------

3. Sr.kg – Delectable delights (Boys)

Winner: Shamit School

Runner up: AMES School

2nd Runner up: Chate School N-2

Consolation: St. Lawrence High School

Consolation (Tie) : Pathshala Pre-School and Golden Jubilee School - Jalna

-----------------------------

4. Sr.kg – Delectable Delights (Girls)

Winner: Shamit School

Runner up (Tie): Deogiri Global Academy, Chate School and Maven Kids Pre-Primary School

2nd Runner up: St Lawrence High School

Consolation: The Evolvers Nest

Consolation: PSBA School (Garkheda)

------------------------------------

Grade 1 – Disney Magic! (Boys)

Winner: Aurangabad Police Public School

Runner up: Cambridge School

2nd Runner up: S.B.E.S Centenary School

Consolation: Chate School N-2

Consolation: Nath Valley School

-------------------------------------

Grade 1 – Disney Magic! (Girls)

Winner: Shamit School

Runner up (Tie): Nath Valley School, A’bad Police Public School

and Cambridge School

2nd Runner up: Riverdale High School

Consolation: Chate School N-2

Consolation: Indobrains School

-------------------------------------

Grade 2 – Aquatic World (Boys)

Winner: Nath Valley School

Runner up (Tie): St Lawrence High School, Cambridge School and Chate School N-2

2nd Runner up: Deogiri Global Academy

Consolation: Aurangabad Police Public School

Consolation: Golden Jubilee School - Jalna

---------------------------

Grade 2 – Aquatic World (Girls)

Winner: Nath Valley School

Runner up: Chate School N-2

2nd Runner up: Cambridge School

Consolation: St Lawrence High School

Consolation: Shamit School

--------------------------------------

Grade 3 – Legends of Science and Literature (Boys)

Winner: Nath Valley School

Runner up: Riverdale High School

2nd Runner up: St Lawrence High School

Consolation: Cambridge School

Consolation: Shamit School

--------------------------------

Grade 3 – Legends of Science and Literature (Girls)

Winner: Riverdale High School

Runner up: Nath Valley School

2nd Runner up: Shamit School

Consolation: St Lawrence High School

Consolation: Chate School N-2

--------------------------------------

Grade 4 – Cultural Extravaganza (Boys)

Winner: St Lawrence High School

Runner up: Cambridge School

2nd Runner up: Aurangabad Police Public School

Consolation : Nath Valley School

Consolation (Tie) : PSBA School - Hirapur and Shamit School

-------------------------------------

Grade 4 – Cultural Extravaganza (Girls)

Winner: Cambridge School

Runner up: St Lawrence High School

2nd Runner up: Riverdale High School

Consolation: Nath Valley School

Consolation: PSBA School - Hirapur

-------------------------------------

Grade 5 – Global Tribes (Boys)

Winner: St Lawrence High School

Runner up: (Tie): Aurangabad Police Public School and Riverdale High School

2nd Runner up: Nath Valley School

Consolation: Cambridge School

Consolation: Golden Jubilee School - Jalna

-------------------------------

Grade 5 – Global Tribes (Girls)

Winner: St Lawrence High School

Runner up: Riverdale High School

2nd Runner up: Aurangabad Police Public School

Consolation: Nath Valley School

Consolation: PSBA School Hirapur

