Result of those 372 students declared; 2 teachers booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of 372 students whose answer books of Physics had mismatched handwriting.

It may be noted that the moderators of the Board while re-checking of 372 answer books on the subject from Beed and Hingoli districts found a mismatch in handwriting.

The moderators made a complaint with the MSBSHSE. The divisional office conducted a probe of 400 students and their parents between May 9 and 13. They informed the Board in writing they had nothing to do with the mismatch.

Each of them had two handwriting styles, one written by the candidates while another by someone else. This created a sensation in the education field. The Board was still clueless after the probe.

Finally, the divisional office lodged a complaint with Fardpura Police Station in Soyegaon tehsil of the district as the evaluation of the answer books was sent to that tehsil. There was uncertainty over declaring the result of the students.

Considering the future of the students, the Board declared the result of 372 students, excluding answers written by someone else.

A case of cheating was registered against the two teachers wtih the Fardapur Police Station of Soyegaon under various sections of Indian Penal Codes including 420, 468, 469, 471 and 34. One of the accused is a lady teacher. The names of the teachers are Rahul Bhagwansingh Usare from Rajkunwar Junior College (Pimpla, Soyegaon) and Manisha Bhagwat Shinde (Dhavat) from the same college.

Meanwhile, answer books were sent to Rahul Usare and Manisha Shinde. They were asked to return the answer books to the State Board on March 13. They submitted the answer books on April 8. They kept the answer books with them for 25 days. Police will find out why they wrote answers. Some more may be involved in the case besides the two teachers.