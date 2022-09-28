Rethinking Tourism during post-pandemic situation is need of hour

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT, Aurangabad) in association with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Mahatma Gandhi Mission Hills (Gandheli) organised various programmes to mark World Tourism Day, on Tuesday.

Director of Department of Tourism Administration (DTA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Madhuri Sawant presided over, while the guests of honour include Head of DTA (Bamu) Dr Rajesh Ragade, deputy director (DoT) Shrimant Harkar, MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne, Sudam Pawar, Vijay Jadhav and Abhishek Mudiraj.

Noted tabla players Sharad Dandge and Rahul Khare presented a cultural number. A researcher in History at Bamu, Shivaji Gaikwad and cyclist Sunila Thorat were feted on the occasion. The students were also feted for their outstanding contribution in various sectors. The students of different wings of MGM Hills were present in large numbers. Shivaji Gaikwad conducted the proceedings and the DoT’s manager Vijay Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.