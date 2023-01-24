Fukrey 3 is all set to release on September 7 this year

The third instalment of the blockbuster comedy franchise 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment shared the release date of "Fukrey 3" on Twitter along with the film's official posters.

"Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023," the production banner posted.

‘Fukrey 3’ stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Because of the songs and the distinct Delhi connection, the first two instalments of the franchise were highly successful.

It will be interesting to see if Fukrey 3 lives up to the expectations set by the previous instalments when it releases in theatres on September 7.