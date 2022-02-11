Retired teacher duped of Rs 2L gold jewellery

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

Two conmen posing as police duped a retired teacher of two gold rings and chain on the pretext of helping him to put this jewellery amounting Rs 2.25 lakh in his pocket at Shivajinagar Chowk on Thursday afternoon. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

Retired teacher Sudhakar Gopinath Inje Patil (73, Shivajinagar) on Thursday afternoon went to Shivajinagar Chowk to purchase fruits. Two conmen came on a motorcycle and told him that they are policemen and why he is wearing gold ornaments in such large quantity and the thieves might grab it from him. They later told him to remove the rings and chain and keep it in his pocket. On the pretext to help him to keep the jewellery in his pocket, they stole two rings weighing 16 grams and chain Rs 29 grams, all amounting Rs 2.25 lakh.

When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar police station while PSI Anand Bansode is further investigating the case.