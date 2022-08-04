Retired teacher duped of Rs 9.89L

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The husband of a retired teacher received a message that their electricity connection will be disconnected as the bill for the current month has not been paid. He sent this message to his wife and she contacted the number given in the message. However, after following the directives given to her on phone, Rs 9.89 lakh were deducted from her account. A case in this regard has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

As per the complaint lodged by the retired teacher Nilima Murugkar (B-5, Meridium Estate, Vishrambagh Colony), her husband Subhash Lomte received a message of disconnection of the electricity on July 25. Shen then contacted on the given number 9641074826. The cyber fraudster on the other end, told her that her electricity bill has not been regularized as the account is not upgraded and she will have to follow the directives he gives to upgrade the account. He then asked her to deposit Rs 10 in the given account. As she deposited Rs 10, after some time Rs 9.89 lakh was deducted from her account. A case was lodged with Kranti Chowk police station and later handed over to Vedantnagar police station. PI Sachin Sanap is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, cyber police station PI Gautam Patare said that any confidential information about the bank details and other personal details should not be shared with any unknown person. People should not install any app asked by an unknown person. No financial institute asks for details through the online system, he said.