Retired teacher’s house burgled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into the house of a retired and made off with silver worth thousands of rupees. The Pundliknagar police have arrested three thieves and seized the stolen silver from them. However, the case was registered after 12 days of the arrest of the thieves.

Police said, Vyankatesh Kulkarni (Shivkrupa Colony, Beed By-pass) was retired as a teacher from the Polytechnic College. He had gone out of station between August 17 and August 31. When returned, he found 2 silver plates, 1 bowl, 3 samayees and other silver utensils along with Rs 8,000 cash were stolen from the house.

On Tuesday, PSI Kalyan Shelke received the information that three persons were coming to Kargil Ground to sell the stolen silver. Under the guidance of PI Rajashri Aade, a police team laid a trap and arrested Anil Paul (28), Vinod Battise (32, both residents of Milindnagar) and Anil Gaikwad (Murlidharnagar). The police during the search found the silver utensils.

The police action was executed by PSI Shelke, Deepak Deshmukh, Prashant Narode, Amol Ahire, Deepak Jadhav, Sandeep Bidkar and others.