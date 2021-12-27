Retirees should spend their life happily

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

Retirees should spend the evening of their lives happily, take care of their health and not let the social commitment be broken, advises retired joint commissioner, sales tax PB Dandge.

Officials from Marathwada had come to Shivajinagar for a get-together organized by sales tax pensioners association on Saturday. Everyone was happy to see each other after so many years. Every member was sharing old memories of the office while expressing their thoughts. Retired joint commissioner Dr Neelkanth Dake advised to do regular yoga to stay healthy in the post-retirement period. Arvind Shinde, ST Markwad, Manik Kendra, KP Vighne, SM Jonwal and others also expressed their thoughts. It was decided that the next reunion would be held in Jalna or Nanded. Association president Janardan Amritkar expressed gratitude. Retired officers and employees were present on this occasion.