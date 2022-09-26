Retreat of political leaders from Raas Dandiya

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Every year there is a rush for organizing raas dandiya of political leaders during Navratri festival. There is a struggle to attract the maximum crowd through grandiose planning. However, this year, not a single political leader has organized Raas Dandiya.

Political leaders organize the Dandiya festival in a grand manner during Navratri. Attractive lighting, large sound system are the hallmarks of this Dandiya. At the same time, actresses and actors of films and television serials are invited. Political support facilitates organizing dandiyas on a grand scale. However, this year the political leaders have not taken the initiative in organizing Dandiya.

MLC Ambadas Danve used to organize Navrang Raas Dandiya. This year he got the post of leader of opposition in the legislative council.

It is said that during Navratri, he will be touring all over Maharashtra and had no time for planning. MLA Sanjay Shirsath's 'Yugandhara Raas Dandiya' has also been canceled this year. Vinod Patil's 'Crystal Dandiya' will not take place this year. He said that the reason behind the cancellation of Dandiya was the important issue of women protection. Not only in the city but in the whole of Maharashtra, this issue is prominent, and many leaders have canceled the organization of Ras Dandiya. Because, if any untoward incident takes place, cases are filed against the organizers. BJP leader Pramod Rathod organizes Swabhimani Sports Club's Ras Dandiya in N-3, but he also stayed away from the Dandiya festival this year. He said that the organization of Dandiya was canceled this year due to the death of Feroz Patel, the working president of this mandal.

Aspirants also stay away

Due to corona, there were restrictions on celebrating festivals for the last two years. However, this year, people were expecting a large-scale organisation of Ras Dandiya. At the same time, municipal elections will be held in the coming months. It was expected that political aspirants would take initiative in organizing Raas Dandiya. However, they have also stayed away. Therefore, there will be no grand event of Dandiya this year through political support.