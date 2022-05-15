Return the tax with interest to the citizens -- Jaleel

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel takes jibe at BJP-Sena

Aurangabad, May 15:

The Shiv Sena and BJP were in power for 30 years in the municipal corporation, but the water problem in the city has not been resolved. On the contrary, a private company was appointed to do the work of the parallel waterline. Huge amount of tax was collected through the company. But the work was incomplete. Hence this tax should be returned with interest to the citizens, said MP Imtiyaz Jaleel.

In a letter sent to municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, Jaleel mentioned that while Sena-BJP was in power in the corporation, MIM raised the issue aggressively in the general body meetings and standing committee meetings. I had also raised the issue of water in Aurangabad in the Lok Sabha. Sena reduced fifty percent water tax in view of forthcoming municipal elections. The remaining fifty percent will be hard to recover as citizens do not get water. I had also demanded that the parallel waterline work should be done through Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and not through a private company.

Sena-BJP office-bearers swallowed up the entire scheme by awarding a contract to a private company to provide financial benefits to the party's senior leaders. Billions of rupees of water tax was recovered without providing water to the common man. Now the State's opposition leaders are going to take out a morcha. BJP was also in power in the corporation for 30 years. So why was the water bill not waived. He also raised the question of why politicians are playing politics over the issue.