Revenue department in action mode against tax evaders

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The revenue department is taking action against those evading tax from in Aurangabad tehsil. Sub divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar have started the drive as per the instructions of the district collector Sunil Chavan.

Orders have been issued to recover taxes on minor minerals, unauthorized constructions, royalties for sand and gravel, brick kilns, commercial hudra parties, tax on land fragmentation, breach of conditions and tax on petrol pumps. Tehsildar Pawar informed that it has been decided to file a case against those who have already been issued notices for payment of tax, if they do not pay the amount along with the fine. The stone crushers, stone mines and minor minerals are specially on the target of the revenue officials. Recovery of Rs 11.50 crore has been done and a target of Rs 23.6 crore is to be achieved.

A team of revenue is also working to keep a check on illegal sand transport. A separate meeting of Talathis and circle officers was held by the collector. A search operation is underway in the circle to find and take action against the violators. Those who do not respond to orders, their commercial properties will be auctioned.