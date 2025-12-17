Revenue minister faes tension with state officers’ federation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tensions have risen between Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the State Revenue Officers and Employees Coordination Federation, which has threatened an indefinite strike from December 19 over unresolved financial and service-related demands. The federation also protested unilateral suspension announcements in the legislature without proper inquiry, citing growing dissatisfaction and fear among officers and employees.

Since January 2025, 57 officials including 28 Naib Tehsildars, 4 Tehsildars, 4 Sub-Divisional Officers, 8 Circle Officers, 14 Gram Revenue Officers, and 1 Assistant Revenue Officer have been suspended, creating stress within the department. Federation leaders confirmed support from Pune division officers until justice is served. Minister Bawankule said promotion issues pending for over ten years have been addressed and assured that suspensions are not final punishments. He added that pressuring the government in this manner is inappropriate. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 12 pm.