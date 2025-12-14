Revenue officials seize 30 brass of illegal sand from Sukhna riverbank
December 14, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The revenue administration seized 30 brass of illegally stored sand from the Sukhna riverbank in Gharegaon early Saturday morning.
The revenue administration seized 30 brass of illegally stored sand from the Sukhna riverbank in Gharegaon early Saturday morning.

Acting under tahsildar Dr Shivanand Bidve, a team including naib tahsildar Shivkailas Waghmare, Talathi Sarita Golwal, Shubhangi Gaikwad, and Manisha Kamble inspected the site around 3 am. They found a large stockpile of sand that had been excavated and stored without government permission. Officials prepared a panchnama and confiscated the sand. No one was present at the site, so the authorities could not identify who had stored the sand illegally.