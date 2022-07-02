Revenue squad seizes trucks; poclains

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 2:

The revenue squad today confiscated two poclains and two trucks and initiated action against violators involved in the illegal mining of murum in Teesgaon. The illegal mining and theft were done on the land which is handed over to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for executing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

As reported earlier, the revenue department has handed over the government land bearing gut numbers 227/1 and 225/1, situated in the Teesgaon vicinity, to AMC. Acting upon the tip-off, under the guidance of the collector Sunil Chavan, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge and additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, the squad comprising Kanchanwadi’s circle officer Anil Kulkarni, talathi Dilip Jadhav, Uday Kulkarni, Dhananjay Sale, Dnyaneshwar Sonawane and others conducted a raid in the afternoon. The squad detected the poclains of Rahul Dipke (MH 20 AS 3344) and Akash Salampure (MH 20 FU 9516) while mining the murum illegally. The squad also spotted two Hywa trucks of Akshay Baduge (MH20 CT 9038) and Amrutsingh Salampure (MH 20 CT 9844). Later on, the SDO Rodge inspected the spot and after panchanama seized the four vehicles. Further investigation is on.