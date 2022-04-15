Review meeting on study level determination

Aurangabad, April 15:

State project director Of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Education Department Kailash Pagare recently held a meeting with the officials of the education department regarding the study level determination of education of students from standard 1st to 8th in Zilla Parishad and municipal schools, informed primary education officer Jayashree Chavan.

It has been noticed that the grasping level of students has been reduced in the last two years due to corona. Their writing practice is declining and they are lagging behind in reading and basic math activities. Therefore, emphasis has been laid on therapeutic education, and in order to see the benefits of such education, attention has been paid to the final study level determination of the students.

In addition to rebuilding interest among kids for school, various initiatives should be taken to raise the standard of education of the children. Parents should also be involved in quality enhancement, said Chavan.