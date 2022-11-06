Review of water supply scheme today

Aurangabad:

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will review the water supply plan of the city in the presence of some experts from the central government in the smart city office at 10 am on Monday.

Matters including Acceleration of new water supply scheme, incorporation of new technology will be discussed. The work of the new water treatment plant at Nakshatrawadi will also be inspected. A new water supply scheme costing nearly Rs 2700 crore has been taken up. However, nearly one and half years of the announcement, the work is not moving forward. The administration is holding discussions on as to what technology should be used to construct the jack well at the base of the Jayakwadi dam. It will take at least eight to ten months to construct the jack well. However, this is delaying the work of the waterline.