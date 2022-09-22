Revised schedule for Post-HSC Pharmacy course issued

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has revised the admissions schedule for the post-HSC diploma course in Pharmacy due to a delay in getting approval from the Pharmacy Council of College (PCI).

Each Pharmacy college must submit approval from PCI for admissions every year. Around 125 pharmacy colleges have not received PCI approval yet.

The PCI informed the DTE that the approval of existing colleges is under process and some more time requires to complete the same. The schedule was revised as Pharmacy colleges of the State did not get approval from PCI for the academic year 2022-23. Therefore, the schedule of the pharmacy diploma courses was revised.

As per the new schedule, the last date for online registration and documents verification is September 23. The provisional merit list will be released on September 25 while candidates can submit grievances up to September 28. The final merit list will be released on September 29.

The further schedule for filling option form for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds, seat allotment and acceptance, reporting to the institute for admission confirmation and cut-off date will be released after the final merit list is displayed. There will be three CAP rounds while the academic activities will commence in the colleges will commence on October 10.