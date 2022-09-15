Rickshaw driver and his woman accomplice loot company worker

Loot Rs 11,000 and mobile: Police nab rickshaw driver on suspicion

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against a rickshaw driver and his woman accomplice for looting a passenger for Rs 11000 cash and a mobile in Tisgaon area on September 10.

According to police, Pravin Jadhav (25, Jogeshwari) works in a company in Waluj MIDC. On Saturday evening, he sat in an auto rickshaw from Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur to come to Aurangabad. Meanwhile, a woman aged around 30 years and a minor girl were already sitting in the rickshaw. When they were coming to Aurangabad, the woman demanded to stop the rickshaw to answer nature’s call. The driver stopped the rickshaw near the Tisgaon flyover at around 8.30 pm.

As soon as the rickshaw stopped, the woman and the driver started threatening Pravin. The woman held Pravin by the collar and the driver then took Rs 11,000 cash and mobile worth Rs 5000 from Pravin’s pocket and drove away from the spot.

Meanwhile, Pravin noted down the number and also chased the rickshaw (MH-20-EK-0310) with the help of a motorcyclist. But in vain. He then registered a case in the MIDC Waluj police station. The police on Wednesday, took rickshaw driver Prabhakar Wakte (40, Jaybhavaninagar) in custody for investigation. API MR Ghunavat is further investigating the case.