Rickshaw driver stabbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An auto-rickshaw driver along with his friends stabbed another driver over a petty dispute in Cidco Bus Stand area on May 2. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station. The accused driver has been identified as Ajju alias Bambya (MIsarwadi) and the injured as Shaikh Aseb Shaikh Musa (Bismillaha Colony, Naregaon).

Police said, injured Aseb in his complaint mentioned that he was waiting for passengers at the Cidco bus stand area on April 30. Accused Ajju came there and started arguing with him over the issue of taking passengers. However, the issue was resolved after the intervention of some people.

On May 2, Ajju along with his four to five friends came to the Cidco Bus Stand area and severely beat Aseb. Later, they stabbed him with a knife. The nearby people took unconscious Aseb to Government Medical College and Hospital. After taking the treatment for two days, Aseb lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station. API Shivaji Chaure is further investigating the case.