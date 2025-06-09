Rickshaw rider turns thief again; ‘Dulhan’s’ robbery bid foiled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A repeat offender who posed as a rickshaw driver to plan shop thefts has been arrested again by CIDCO Police.

The accused, Nisar Pathan alias Dulhan (26), a resident of Sanjaynagar, Baijipura, was out on bail for a mobile snatching case and is now booked for a shop break-in in the N-8 area. Police said Nisar used the same rickshaw for daytime driving and nighttime reconnaissance. On the night of May 29, he broke into Shri Ram Super Shopee, owned by Vishal Khandelwal (34), by prying open the shutter and looted goods worth lakhs. CCTV footage helped police identify his vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, PSI Pramod Devkate’s team tracked him down at Chishtiya Chowk. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, and police seized the rickshaw used in the theft.

Operated alone, targeted shops at night

Nisar, who has several theft cases against him, used a rented rickshaw for daily rides and nighttime recces. He struck alone, mainly targeting closed shops on deserted roads. Police ispector Somnath Jadhav confirmed that the accused has resumed criminal activity soon after his release.