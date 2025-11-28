Riddhi sets world record in Silambam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City’s young prodigy Riddhi Toshniwal (Age: 5 years, 10 months) has achieved a world record in the traditional Indian martial art Silambam, a moment of immense pride for her family and the nation.

Riddhi performed 114 continuous rotations within just one minute using a bamboo Silambam stick - with both hands moving in perfect synchronization. Her performance displayed exceptional speed, rhythm, coordination, balance, and discipline.

Silambam is an ancient Indian martial art that originated in South India. Riddhi was guided by Prathamesh Puse and Yash Rokade. Riddhi’s parents Vipin and Yogita Toshniwal expressed pride at the feat of their daughter.