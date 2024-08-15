Rise in city’s temperature with rain taking break

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The city and adjoining areas witnessed a rise with rain playing truant for the past few days. It recorded 17 mm rainfall since August 5. There is humidity due to the rising temperature.

Like last year, the temperature has increased. The entire month of August was dry last year. Weather experts are predicting the possibility of a similar situation this year as well.

There was heavy rain in some parts of the city on August 12. Chikalthana weather centre recorded 13.2 mm of rainfall.

After the rise, the maximum temperature of the district was 33.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius. The annual average rainfall of the district is 581.7 mm. Compared to this, the Weather Department recorded 403 mm rainfall so far. This is 69.3 per cent out of which. A total of 41 mm of rain was registered in the month of August.

Box

Monsoon heads towards North India

The temperature has risen. Monsoon has moved towards North India. There is a humid climate with increasing temperatures. The rain received in August was not of Monsoon. There is a possibility break inraininguntil the end of next week.

(Shrinivas Aundhkar, weather expert)