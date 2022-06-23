Rise of corona patients continues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 23, 2022 10:40 PM 2022-06-23T22:40:02+5:30 2022-06-23T22:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 23: The rise in the number of corona patients continues in the district and as many as, ...
The rise in the number of corona patients continues in the district and as many as, 22 new patients were reported on Thursday.
17 patients were found in the city and 5 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 22 (City: 17, Rural: 05)
Total Patients: 1,69,928
Patients discharged: 07 (City: 07, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,115
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 81
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,92,527
First Dose: 30,03,680
Second Dose: 23,01,772
Precaution Dose: 87,075