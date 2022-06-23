Rise of corona patients continues

Aurangabad, June 23:

The rise in the number of corona patients continues in the district and as many as, 22 new patients were reported on Thursday.

17 patients were found in the city and 5 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 22 (City: 17, Rural: 05)

Total Patients: 1,69,928

Patients discharged: 07 (City: 07, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,115

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 81

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,92,527

First Dose: 30,03,680

Second Dose: 23,01,772

Precaution Dose: 87,075