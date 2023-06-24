River Dale celebrates International Day of Yoga

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School celebrated the International Day of Yoga. Information about how the Day came into being and the benefits of Yoga was provided. The school sports teacher conducted a refreshing Yoga session for the entire school. Students and teachers participated with enthusiasm, and performed Asanas like Trikonasan, Tadasan, Veerbhadrasan, Ardhaveer Bhadrasan, Butterfly Pose, Ardha Matsyndrasan, meditation, and Suryanamaskaar.