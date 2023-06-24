River Dale celebrates International Day of Yoga
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 24, 2023 12:15 AM 2023-06-24T00:15:02+5:30 2023-06-24T00:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School celebrated the International Day of Yoga. Information about how the Day came into ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School celebrated the International Day of Yoga. Information about how the Day came into being and the benefits of Yoga was provided. The school sports teacher conducted a refreshing Yoga session for the entire school. Students and teachers participated with enthusiasm, and performed Asanas like Trikonasan, Tadasan, Veerbhadrasan, Ardhaveer Bhadrasan, Butterfly Pose, Ardha Matsyndrasan, meditation, and Suryanamaskaar.Open in app