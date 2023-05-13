River Dale students shine in X
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 06:05 PM 2023-05-13T18:05:02+5:30 2023-05-13T18:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 10th Grade students of River Dale High School excelled in their CBSE board exams. Out of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 10th Grade students of River Dale High School excelled in their CBSE board exams.
Out of 54 students, 13 scored above 90%, ten students are between 85% and 90%, and six between 80% and 85%.
The first five toppers are follows: Trisha Kharbanda - 99.4%; Apurwa Gorade - 98%; Sattya Mansingka - 96.6% and Swanand Pawar- 96.4%.Open in app