River Dale students shine in X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 10th Grade students of River Dale High School excelled in their CBSE board exams.

Out of 54 students, 13 scored above 90%, ten students are between 85% and 90%, and six between 80% and 85%.

The first five toppers are follows: Trisha Kharbanda - 99.4%; Apurwa Gorade - 98%; Sattya Mansingka - 96.6% and Swanand Pawar- 96.4%.