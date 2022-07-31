Riya selected for Asian Gymnastics tourney

Aurangabad: July 28: Riya Nafade, a class VII student of The Jain International School, Aurangabad has been selected for representing India in Asian Gymnastics Championship to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from September 3 to 5. She cemented her place in the Indian team by topping the Aerobics Gymnastics selection test held at Chandigarh, recently. Riya had won the gold medal in the 16th National Arabic Gymnastics Competition held here. She represented Aurangabad and won the gold medal in the state-level competition. Institute CEO Chandrasekhar DP, school COO Shikha Srivastava, principal Praveen, sports teacher Rahul Shriramwar and others congratulated her.