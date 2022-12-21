RJ International School trip to CIPET
Published: December 21, 2022
The objective of the visit was to create awareness amongst the students about how plastic is recycled and how it minimizes the pollution impact on the environment. Units of manufacturing, designing the moulds and tools were keenly observed by the students. Shripad Kulkarni made efforts for the success of the visit.