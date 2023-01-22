Road for cofferdam in Jayakwadi completed

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The work of the new pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Aurangabad worth Rs 2,740 crore is under progress. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has achieved one more feat in the ongoing work by completing the road for cofferdam in Jayakwadi. The work for constructing the Jack well can begin in June now.

On Saturday, chief engineer of the Pradhikaran R S Lolapod, executive engineer Gajanan Rabade, deputy engineer Kiran Patil, Yash Innovation Agency’s Sameer Joshi, GVPR Company’s Nirnay Agrawal and other officers visited and inspected the work at Jayakwadi.

The work of laying a 2500 mm diameter pipeline is in progress. Until now, the work of nine kilometers has been completed. If the work of Jack well is not constructed in the Jayakwadi dam, the entire project will be hampered. Hence, the work on cofferdam road was initiated and now it has been completed.

The officers are giving preference for the completion of Jack well at the earliest, for which the road around 440 meters long was constructed in the dam within one and a half months. The actual work of the Jack well will initiate in June and is likely to be completed by December end, Lolapod mentioned.