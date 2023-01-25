Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, India’s chief guest for its Republic Day celebrations, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday after which he held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in his honour.

El-Sisi is in India on a four-day state visit. He will attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday. He is the first top Egyptian leader to be invited as India’s Republic Day chief guest.