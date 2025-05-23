Road widths cut in development plan

MC to keep old widths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government released a new city development plan last week that reduces the width of many major roads. This surprised many people. The Municipal Corporation has objected to these changes and will not accept the narrower road widths. According to Municipal Commissioner G. Shreekant, building permissions will continue based on the old plan.

The new plan has changes at 407 locations. People can submit objections at the Town Planning Deputy Director’s office in Mahavir Chowk. Officials found that some roads were reduced from 100 feet to 60 feet, and others from 24 meters to 18 meters. But the city will need wider roads in the future. Many roads have Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and Floor Space Index (FSI) already assigned by the Municipal Corporation. Reducing road widths could cause problems with remaining land. So, the Corporation will not accept any reduction and will file formal objections after further review. Out of 611 proposed changes, only 85 have been accepted by the government.