Road work stuck in tussle between Shinde Sena, BJP

Aurangabad: It was announced three months ago that roads will be constructed by spending Rs 100 crore from the municipal fund. The list is stuck on the issue that roads should be selected equally in Aurangabad East, Central and West assembly constituencies.

Sources informed that the work has been stuck in the dispute between Shinde Sena and BJP. As the list is not final, the administration is not starting the tender process.

It was decided to construct 111 roads under Smart City by spending Rs 318 crore. However, only 22 roads were finalised at a cost of Rs 80 crores. But the municipal administration announced that they will build roads from funds of Rs 100 crores. This gave a little relief to the citizens. It has been three months since the announcement. Municipal corporation is not yet ready to draw tenders. According to sources, the list of roads was stuck in the dispute between Shinde group and BJP.

The BJP has been accused of doing most of the work in the central and western assembly constituencies. East Assembly Constituency was left out while selecting roads within Smart City. The Shinde Sena MLAs demanded that all the three constituencies should be given equal justice while constructing roads worth Rs 100 crores.