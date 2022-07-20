Rolling trophies for excellent police service

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 20:

SP Manish Kalwaniya has taken a unique initiative to felicitate police officers, employees, and police stations in the Aurangabad rural police department by giving certificates and rolling trophies and mementos in various seven categories for excellent services. The rolling trophy and certificates were presented to them during a crime review meeting on Wednesday.

Kalwaniya said, out of the 23 police stations in the district, officers, employees and police stations doing excellent work in various categories including crime disposal, articles recovery, 100 percent data entry in CCTN system, actions against illegal businesses, searching missing persons, crime detection and '96'-type will be felicitated every month.

The officers selected in these categories were felicitated by SP Kalwaniya and additional SP Dr Pawan Bansode. Vaijapur police station PI Samratsingh Rajput received the prize in the crime disposal category, Gangapur PI Sanjay Lohkar for articles disposal, Deogaon Rangari API Amol More for CCTN system, Khuldabad PI Murlidhar Khokle and constable Sunil Gore for searching missing persons, Pishor and Paithan MIDC police station in crime detection and Bidkin as the best police station in 96 type category.

SP Kalwaniya felicitated the officers and employees by giving certificates and mementos for excellent crime investigation. They included Pishor API Komal Shinde, PSI S D Bade, ASI K F Patel, K P Mhaske, L T Naglot, Kannad city sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav, LCB PI Rameshwar Renge, PI Rajeev Talekar, Pradeep Thube, Satish Bade, PSI Mahesh Ghirdikar, Ram Mhatre, For detecting Bidkin murder case, PI Rameshwar Renge, API Santosh Mane, PSI Jagdish More, Vijay Jadhav, Narendra Khandare, Rahul Gaikwad, For theft detection in Sillegaon police station PI Machindra Surwase, Shrikrishna Dani, Santosh Dhatbale, Umesh Gunde, Hanumant Satpute, Vinod Pawar, Ramesh Avsanwad, Paithan murder detection - API Bhagwat Nagargoje, Soyegegaon house burglary - API Sudam Shirsath, PSI Satish Pandit, Dnyaneshwar Sartale and Raju Barde.